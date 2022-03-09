Revomon Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.53 Million (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Revomon has a total market cap of $7.53 million and approximately $924,015.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00042092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,686.73 or 0.06414792 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,841.91 or 0.99901234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00041154 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

