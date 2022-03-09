RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $500.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RH. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $696.29.

Shares of RH opened at $332.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a 12-month low of $321.78 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.70.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the second quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

