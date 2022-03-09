RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $500.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.27% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RH. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $696.29.
Shares of RH opened at $332.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a 12-month low of $321.78 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.70.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the second quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
