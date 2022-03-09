Richard F. Wallman Sells 100,285 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,534,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,711. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.14. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $12.17.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 234.88% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 6.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub (Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.