Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.16

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Ricoh had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

