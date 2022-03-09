Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 661.25 ($8.66).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.30) to GBX 740 ($9.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.25) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rightmove to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 753 ($9.87) to GBX 565 ($7.40) in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at GBX 634 ($8.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 29.79. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 552.20 ($7.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 810 ($10.61). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 675.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 707.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Rightmove’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

About Rightmove (Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.