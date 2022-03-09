Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $695.00.

RTMVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.30) to GBX 740 ($9.70) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.65) to GBX 650 ($8.52) in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. Rightmove has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $22.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

