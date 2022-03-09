Rio Tinto Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 164,443 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,458% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,429 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.13) to GBX 5,100 ($66.82) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.82) to GBX 4,850 ($63.55) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,726.90.

Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,702,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,360. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

