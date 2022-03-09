RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Tops $0.0275 on Major Exchanges

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $8.22 million and $1.24 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 298,900,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

