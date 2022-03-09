Riskified (RSKD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) recently:
- 3/3/2022 – Riskified was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “
- 2/25/2022 – Riskified was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “
- 2/24/2022 – Riskified had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Riskified had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Riskified had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $8.00.
- 2/22/2022 – Riskified had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $23.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2022 – Riskified had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – Riskified had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
RSKD stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 380,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,092. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. Riskified Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $40.48.
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. Riskified’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.
