Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 2,557 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 436,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after acquiring an additional 118,354 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Oracle by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after acquiring an additional 928,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $595,295,000 after buying an additional 273,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,952,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,194. The company has a market cap of $203.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average of $88.61. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $65.43 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

