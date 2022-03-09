Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,989,163 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

KO stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,017,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,824,932. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $50.17 and a 12 month high of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.40.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

