Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 308 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,837 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,970,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 62,330 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,342 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 33,891 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,018,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH traded up $12.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,115,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $348.50 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $475.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.16. The company has a market cap of $456.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

