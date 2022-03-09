Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 37.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 103.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

Shares of NSC traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.79. 1,525,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.82.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

