Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,126. The firm has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

