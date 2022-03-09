Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.29. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.93 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.97.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

