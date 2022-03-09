Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 19.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 39.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 22.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock traded up $48.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $621.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,986. The company has a 50 day moving average of $683.47 and a 200-day moving average of $764.99. The stock has a market cap of $254.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. ASML Holding has a one year low of $521.11 and a one year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

