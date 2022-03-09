Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV remained flat at $$110.30 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,757. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.41. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.23 and a fifty-two week high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.