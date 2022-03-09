Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after acquiring an additional 89,467 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,244,000 after acquiring an additional 898,377 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 102,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $4.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.79. 65,418,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,483,098. The firm has a market cap of $350.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.78.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.