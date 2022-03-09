Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.65 Million Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 641,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,309,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in ORIX in the third quarter worth $1,918,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ORIX by 127.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 42.0% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 50,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ORIX by 231.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IX traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.19. 78,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,921. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Several research firms have weighed in on IX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

