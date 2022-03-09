Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Intel by 33.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $120,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.63. 36,044,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,340,762. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $193.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.