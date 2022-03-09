Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.12.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MS stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.40. 12,976,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,402,425. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.96. The stock has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.