Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $4.76 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 601,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,219,000 after purchasing an additional 209,190 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 640.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,137,000 after purchasing an additional 88,766 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.63. 4,847,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,577. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.19 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.73.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.