Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 696.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,854 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 0.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.48. 1,895,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,844. The company has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.00 and its 200 day moving average is $146.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.60 and a 52 week high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

