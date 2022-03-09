Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,766 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,604,000 after purchasing an additional 432,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $320,040,000 after acquiring an additional 857,970 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,243,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $216,653,000 after purchasing an additional 295,115 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.13) to GBX 5,100 ($66.82) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,726.90.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.72. 7,702,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,204,361. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

