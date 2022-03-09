Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 454.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,207 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,280 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 881,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,415,000 after purchasing an additional 548,071 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2,994.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 381,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 369,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 824,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 332,568 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPIP stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,584,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,686. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.