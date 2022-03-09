Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 511 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $21.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $597.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,740. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $244.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $591.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

