Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 914 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

HD traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $317.20. 4,441,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,156,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $331.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.08 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

