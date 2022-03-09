Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 673,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,698,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 154,194 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.92. The company had a trading volume of 19,137,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,492,969. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

