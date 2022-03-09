Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,908 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 493.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 152,119 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.39. 3,815,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,084. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $70.53 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average of $98.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,086,755 shares of company stock worth $225,122,796. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

