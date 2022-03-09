Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.85. 2,231,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.14. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

