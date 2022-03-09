Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRBN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CRBN traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,757. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.91. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1-year low of $149.82 and a 1-year high of $176.59.

