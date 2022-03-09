Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 24,834 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $154,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,576,000 after purchasing an additional 673,361 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after purchasing an additional 638,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.88. 4,557,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459,479. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $199.50 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

