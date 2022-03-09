Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 4,279 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,998 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,365,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,960,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,877,518. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.