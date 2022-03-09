Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 47,564 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,564 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UMC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

NYSE UMC traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,650,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,742,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.50. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

About United Microelectronics (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.