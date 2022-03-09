Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 513 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Shares of V traded up $8.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,455,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,160,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.04.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

