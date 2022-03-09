Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 6,934 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 445.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

HMC stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.27. 1,219,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

