River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $247.86

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.86 ($3.25) and traded as low as GBX 195 ($2.56). River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment shares last traded at GBX 204 ($2.67), with a volume of 98,875 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 247.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 273.08.
River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Profile (LON:RMMC)
Read More
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.