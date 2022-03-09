River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $247.86

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.86 ($3.25) and traded as low as GBX 195 ($2.56). River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment shares last traded at GBX 204 ($2.67), with a volume of 98,875 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 247.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 273.08.

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

