Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 363.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,683,000 after buying an additional 835,135 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after buying an additional 631,630 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after buying an additional 255,913 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 180.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,493,000 after buying an additional 243,324 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 213.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 194,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,223,000 after buying an additional 132,147 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $429.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $612.44. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $411.80 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

