Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 1,387 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,596,000 after purchasing an additional 297,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,457,000 after acquiring an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,234,000 after buying an additional 42,299 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Paychex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,497,000 after buying an additional 38,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Paychex by 2.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 61,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

PAYX opened at $120.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.10 and a 200-day moving average of $120.39. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

