Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 9,900 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,263 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Associated Banc worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 224.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,861,000 after buying an additional 771,063 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 26.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 70.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,426 shares of company stock valued at $482,615 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

