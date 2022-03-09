Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Insider Alan Bannatyne Sells 2,080 Shares

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) insider Alan Bannatyne sold 2,080 shares of Robert Walters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.47), for a total transaction of £11,856 ($15,534.59).

RWA opened at GBX 597 ($7.82) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03. The company has a market cap of £457.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42. Robert Walters plc has a 52-week low of GBX 499 ($6.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 892 ($11.69). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 733.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 747.72.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $5.40. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.78) price objective on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Robert Walters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.