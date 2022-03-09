Robert William Beck Sells 5,000 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RM stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.83. 63,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a current ratio of 34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.35. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,332,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,151 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,221 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regional Management by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 174,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

