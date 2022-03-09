Robonomics.network (XRT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $464,876.00

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Robonomics.network has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and $464,876.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robonomics.network coin can currently be bought for $6.72 or 0.00016079 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00033397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00102095 BTC.

Robonomics.network Coin Profile

XRT is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,162,814 coins and its circulating supply is 1,016,141 coins. The official website for Robonomics.network is robonomics.network . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics . The official message board for Robonomics.network is blog.aira.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

