Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK opened at $277.11 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.65 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.51 and a 200-day moving average of $315.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $1,161,097.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,487 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.