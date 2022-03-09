Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.42

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.42 and last traded at $53.56, with a volume of 409005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.32.

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.54.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,146.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 106,415 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $397,485,000 after purchasing an additional 152,904 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 102.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 933,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,592,000 after buying an additional 472,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,217,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,836,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

