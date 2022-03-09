Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Rakhi Kumar Sells 3,091 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $17,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ROIV stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. 375,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,425. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. Roivant Sciences Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $16.76.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $39,585,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.