Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Rakhi Kumar Sells 3,091 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $17,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of ROIV stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. 375,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,425. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. Roivant Sciences Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $16.76.
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $39,585,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.
Roivant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.