Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) CEO Matthew Gline Sells 92,324 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roivant Sciences stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. 375,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,425. Roivant Sciences Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROIV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roivant Sciences (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.