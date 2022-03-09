Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,811 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 732,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,178.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 35,869 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 164,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,299,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,966,000 after purchasing an additional 171,615 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $85.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.82. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

