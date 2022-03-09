Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

HCCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $672.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 56,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 9.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

