Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rotork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.95 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Shares of RTOXF opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. Rotork has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

